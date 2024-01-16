Skip to Main content
Sabor Latino
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Sabor Latino 1200 N Greene St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1200 N Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834
Food
Beverages
Steam Table
Food
Mexican
Tacos
Choose your protein, comes with onion and cilantro
$3.50
Quesadillas
$5.99
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
$6.00
Shrimp quesadilla
$6.99
Chicken quesadilla
$5.99
Tortas
Steak torta
$10.50
Chicken torta
$10.50
Extras
Maduritos
$2.99
Green salad
Special Instructions
Currently not accepting orders
Green salad
$2.00
Fries
$2.50
Yuca Frita
$2.99
extra
$2.50
Doble carne
$4.50
Costilla
$1.00
Pechurinas
3 Piezas
$7.99
5 Piezas
$9.99
Empanadas
3 Empanadas
$10.00
Unidad
$3.50
Desayunos
Mangu
$10.00
Guineitos
$10.00
Extras
$2.00
Canastitas
Canastitas
$12.99
Dominicana
Pescado Frito entero
$17.99
Beverages
Jarritos
Fruit Punch
$2.99
Tanguerine - Mandarina
$2.99
Mango
$2.99
Tamarindo
$2.99
Mineral Water
$2.50
Coca Cola
Coca Cola
$1.75
Sprite
$1.75
Soda 20 ounces
$2.99
Water
$1.25
Agua Fresca
Chinola
$3.99
Pina
$3.99
Tamarindo
$3.99
Horchata
$3.99
Limonada
$3.99
Coconut Water
Coconut water
$2.99
Steam Table
Rice, Beans, Protein of choice
Premium(Menudo, Chivo)
$14.99
Normal
$11.99
Costilla
$12.99
Menudo grande
$17.50
Sancocho
Sancocho entero
$15.00
Medio Sancocho
$7.50
Sabor Latino Location and Hours
(252) 420-8185
1200 N Greene St, Greenville, NC 27834
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement